Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPRX

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on EPRX, signaling continued broker conviction and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.

HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on EPRX, signaling continued broker conviction and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital kept a “Strong-Buy” rating even as it adjusted estimates, which supports continued institutional optimism about the company’s longer-term prospects. Read More.

Lifesci Capital kept a “Strong-Buy” rating even as it adjusted estimates, which supports continued institutional optimism about the company’s longer-term prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a detailed multi-year forecast schedule (quarterly 2026 estimates and longer-term FY2030 view), providing updated guidance investors can use to re-model cash needs and valuation. Read More.

HC Wainwright published a detailed multi-year forecast schedule (quarterly 2026 estimates and longer-term FY2030 view), providing updated guidance investors can use to re-model cash needs and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates sharply: FY2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.96), FY2027 to ($0.91) (from $0.55 prior), FY2028 to ($1.05) (from ($0.63)), and FY2029 to ($0.42) (from ($0.13)). Those downgrades increase short-term downside risk and reflect a worse-than-expected path to profitability. Read More.

HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates sharply: FY2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.96), FY2027 to ($0.91) (from $0.55 prior), FY2028 to ($1.05) (from ($0.63)), and FY2029 to ($0.42) (from ($0.13)). Those downgrades increase short-term downside risk and reflect a worse-than-expected path to profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its prior $12 price target to $11 (still a buy), signaling a modest reduction in their valuation uplift for the stock. Read More.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.