Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,827 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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