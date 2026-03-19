Mirova Has $22.45 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Mirova boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 3.2% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mirova owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $338,232,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,226,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Xylem by 2,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,342 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Xylem by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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