iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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