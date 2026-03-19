Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $86,756.28 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO Edmond Coletta sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $86,756.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 152,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,386.58. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Edmond Coletta sold 377 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $33,854.60.

On Friday, February 27th, Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $357,184.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,816,000 after acquiring an additional 300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

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