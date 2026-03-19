Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $86,756.28 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO Edmond Coletta sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $86,756.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 152,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,386.58. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Edmond Coletta sold 377 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $33,854.60.
- On Friday, February 27th, Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $357,184.40.
Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $121.24.
Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,816,000 after acquiring an additional 300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.11.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.
Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.
Further Reading
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