Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $21.81 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,681,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,699,000 after acquiring an additional 551,335 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Broadcom by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,394,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,910,000 after purchasing an additional 341,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More.

Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More.

Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Ameriprise disclosed a ~6.6% reduction in its AVGO position, a small headwind that could add selling pressure if other large holders follow suit. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,844 shares of company stock valued at $145,624,987. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.36 and a 200-day moving average of $345.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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