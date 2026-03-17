Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 288.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

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