Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DVY stock opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

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