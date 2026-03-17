Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 3,361 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IDCC opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $180.60 and a one year high of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director Joan H. Gillman sold 325 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $114,478.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,960.64. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $262,465.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,063.85. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,067 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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