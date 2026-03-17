Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 5,398 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $582,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,600 shares in the company, valued at $32,237,730. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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