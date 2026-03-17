Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1,351.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 52.5% during the third quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.8% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $58,131,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.56 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $238.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $172,910.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,511,052.77. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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