First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,489,000.

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First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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