Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 178,322 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Alf Melin sold 83,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $5,176,469.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 282,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,262.71. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 733,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $45,648,309.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,411,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,113,668.48. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,210,092 shares of company stock valued at $75,322,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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