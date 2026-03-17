Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Director Jenell Ross Purchases 1,995 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) Director Jenell Ross purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $15,082.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,253.68. This represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $448.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

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Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 367,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,854,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

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Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

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