Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 5,994 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Progressive by 30.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 1,614.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Progressive by 91.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Progressive by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 471.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $745,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,776. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,379.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $204.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $197.92 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

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