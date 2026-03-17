Jain Global LLC Sells 75,132 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Jain Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,132 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $48,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,033.51. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $62,972.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,393.72. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $255,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA
Synaptics Price Performance
SYNA opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $97.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.
Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.
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