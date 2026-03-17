Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,125 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMB Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$130.5) support upside expectations for Citigroup, providing analyst-driven demand for the shares. QuiverQuant Citigroup coverage

Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$130.5) support upside expectations for Citigroup, providing analyst-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Broader financial stocks are showing premarket strength and media attention (CNBC mentions), which can lift bank peers like Citigroup via sector flows and ETF buying. This market tailwind helps explain upward momentum in C. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance

Broader financial stocks are showing premarket strength and media attention (CNBC mentions), which can lift bank peers like Citigroup via sector flows and ETF buying. This market tailwind helps explain upward momentum in C. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup has publicly denied reports of physical damage to its Middle East offices — a clarification that reduces panic risk but does not remove broader geopolitical uncertainty for regional operations. Citigroup denies damage to Middle East offices

Citigroup has publicly denied reports of physical damage to its Middle East offices — a clarification that reduces panic risk but does not remove broader geopolitical uncertainty for regional operations. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption risk: Citigroup will keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely amid the Iran conflict, which could depress local revenues, increase operational costs, and pressure investor sentiment while the situation persists. Citi to keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely

Operational disruption risk: Citigroup will keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely amid the Iran conflict, which could depress local revenues, increase operational costs, and pressure investor sentiment while the situation persists. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical macro risk and portfolio moves: Citi Research has flagged Middle East war risks that could hit growth in markets like India, and third‑party monitoring shows notable insider selling and large institutional rebalancings — factors that can weigh on sentiment and create near‑term supply pressure on the stock. QuiverQuant: opinions and insider/institutional activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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