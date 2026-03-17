Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 3,798 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,598.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,373,208 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,587.60. This represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 58,162 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $354,788.20.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 18,040 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $114,734.40.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.56 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 341.70% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ALTG

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.