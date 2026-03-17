Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$130.5) support upside expectations for Citigroup, providing analyst-driven demand for the shares. QuiverQuant Citigroup coverage

Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$130.5) support upside expectations for Citigroup, providing analyst-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Broader financial stocks are showing premarket strength and media attention (CNBC mentions), which can lift bank peers like Citigroup via sector flows and ETF buying. This market tailwind helps explain upward momentum in C. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance

Broader financial stocks are showing premarket strength and media attention (CNBC mentions), which can lift bank peers like Citigroup via sector flows and ETF buying. This market tailwind helps explain upward momentum in C. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup has publicly denied reports of physical damage to its Middle East offices — a clarification that reduces panic risk but does not remove broader geopolitical uncertainty for regional operations. Citigroup denies damage to Middle East offices

Citigroup has publicly denied reports of physical damage to its Middle East offices — a clarification that reduces panic risk but does not remove broader geopolitical uncertainty for regional operations. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption risk: Citigroup will keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely amid the Iran conflict, which could depress local revenues, increase operational costs, and pressure investor sentiment while the situation persists. Citi to keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely

Operational disruption risk: Citigroup will keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely amid the Iran conflict, which could depress local revenues, increase operational costs, and pressure investor sentiment while the situation persists. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical macro risk and portfolio moves: Citi Research has flagged Middle East war risks that could hit growth in markets like India, and third‑party monitoring shows notable insider selling and large institutional rebalancings — factors that can weigh on sentiment and create near‑term supply pressure on the stock. QuiverQuant: opinions and insider/institutional activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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