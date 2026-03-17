Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 426,904 REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 426,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 185,223 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $453.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a negative net margin of 113.75%. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $53,033.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 247,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,034.10. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.