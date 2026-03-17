Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,921 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 403,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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