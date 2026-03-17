Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Douglas Pasquale Purchases 1,000 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Pasquale acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,469 shares in the company, valued at $901,014.75. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $360.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.96.

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Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

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Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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