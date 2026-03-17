Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 10,950 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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