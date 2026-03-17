Holocene Advisors LP Sells 4,573 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $43,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,182.83.

NVR Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE NVR opened at $6,567.33 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,368.70 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,469.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,587.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $139.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This trade represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

See Also

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