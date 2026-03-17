Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,967 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $193.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.96.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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