Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 424.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,069 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 183,957 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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