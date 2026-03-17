Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 22,619 Shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN $GRN

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Price Performance

iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

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iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

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The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report).

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