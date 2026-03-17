Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 146,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in UBS Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UBS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:UBS opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

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