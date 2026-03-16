Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $338.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.