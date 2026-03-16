Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.84.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $313.41 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $722,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total transaction of $567,538.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,834.44. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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