Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Stake Boosted by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 556.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Generac worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Generac by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 22,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Generac from $186.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.06.

Generac Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $200.59 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,321,451.02. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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