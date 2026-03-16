Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,930 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $299.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $363.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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