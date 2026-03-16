Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Holdings Reduced by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 6.0% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned 0.54% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

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Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CRL stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.57.

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Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

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