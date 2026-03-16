Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,311 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $439,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $600,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 101,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 198,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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