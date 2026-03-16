Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $236,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $322.16 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,985 shares of company stock worth $155,218,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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