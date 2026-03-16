Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $236,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom says it is now shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch in production volume, reinforcing its leadership in high‑performance networking for AI datacenters and supporting long‑term revenue potential from AI infrastructure. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (keeps Overweight) and MarketBeat notes fresh analyst upside estimates after a strong quarter — supportive for medium‑term upside. Morgan Stanley Raises PT on Broadcom, Keeps Overweight Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom projects very large AI opportunity (>$100B target for AI chip revenue in 2027) and multiple bullish writeups argue AI momentum will drive strong cash flow and share gains versus peers. These projections fuel the bullish fundamental case. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing stock (recent big quarterly buyback and a new $10B authorization), signaling management confidence and providing demand support for the share price. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Reving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom showcased an end‑to‑end AI infrastructure portfolio at OFC 2026 (XPUs, optics, PCIe, etc.), a marketing/technical win that supports product breadth but has unclear short‑term revenue impact. Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions for Scaling AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in filings appears anomalous/unstable (zero‑share entries), so it is not a reliable explanation for intraday moves. Market data / short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns there’s a “catch” to the $100B AI vision — competition (Nvidia), execution risk, timing and margin assumptions could make that target hard to realize quickly; such skepticism can prompt selling by investors expecting immediate payoff. There’s A Catch To Broadcom’s $100B AI Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market factors (recent tech rotation, geopolitical and commodity‑driven volatility) and valuation concerns (high P/E versus peers after the run‑up) are increasing near‑term downside pressure as investors trim positions. Broadcom’s AI Momentum Could Be Far From Over
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%
Broadcom stock opened at $322.16 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.98.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,985 shares of company stock worth $155,218,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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