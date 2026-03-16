iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,116 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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