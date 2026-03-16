Lido Advisors LLC Buys 4,046 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $43,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $362.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.33 and its 200-day moving average is $370.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.