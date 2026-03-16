Focus Partners Wealth Has $240.15 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $240,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

JNJ opened at $241.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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