Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 25th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.4%

TSE:PXT opened at C$26.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$26.33.

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Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$223.53 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 26.85%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

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