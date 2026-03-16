Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Focus Partners Wealth’s 6th Largest Position

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Focus Partners Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,535,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,433.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,005 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $609.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $631.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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