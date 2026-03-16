Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Santander lowered Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

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Enel Chile Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Enel Chile had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 41,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 28,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 666,544 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

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Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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