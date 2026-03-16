First Light Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 101.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 586,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,245 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GPCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.90.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04 and a beta of -1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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