Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Stock Position Lowered by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,884 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 96,192 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,738,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 3,641,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

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Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

VERA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on VERA

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $710,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,163 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,702.74. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $91,810.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,239.74. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,910. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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