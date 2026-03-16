Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,782,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,925,000 after acquiring an additional 326,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,615,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,371,149,000 after purchasing an additional 790,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Shares of ACN opened at $196.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $326.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

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