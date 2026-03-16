Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys 390,676 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,266 shares of the fintech company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares during the quarter. Dave accounts for 8.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dave worth $184,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dave by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,992 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Dave by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,096 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Dave from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Dave from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $308.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

Dave Stock Performance

DAVE stock opened at $212.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 3.85. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $286.45.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reiterated an Outperform rating on Dave, which supports upside investor sentiment and could underpin buying interest. Barrington Reiterates Outperform

Barrington Research reiterated an Outperform rating on Dave, which supports upside investor sentiment and could underpin buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included DAVE in a “Buy 3 High-Flying Small-Sized Tech Services Stocks” idea, highlighting the stock among names showing strong gains in 2026 — a positive for sentiment-driven flows. Buy 3 High-Flying Small-Sized Tech Services Stocks

Zacks included DAVE in a “Buy 3 High-Flying Small-Sized Tech Services Stocks” idea, highlighting the stock among names showing strong gains in 2026 — a positive for sentiment-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also named DAVE among “Stocks With Relative Price Strength,” signalling the name has outperformed peers recently — another factor that can attract momentum investors. 4 Stocks With Relative Price Strength

Zacks also named DAVE among “Stocks With Relative Price Strength,” signalling the name has outperformed peers recently — another factor that can attract momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted recently shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and is not signalling a notable short-position change affecting the stock today.

Short-interest data posted recently shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and is not signalling a notable short-position change affecting the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Several news items referencing “Dave” (a restaurant tie-in: Dave’s Hot Chicken at the Masters) and pop-culture mentions (Dave Matthews, Dave Meltzer) are unrelated to Dave Inc.’s business and are unlikely to move the stock. Dave’s Hot Chicken brings Masters theme to Augusta

Several news items referencing “Dave” (a restaurant tie-in: Dave’s Hot Chicken at the Masters) and pop-culture mentions (Dave Matthews, Dave Meltzer) are unrelated to Dave Inc.’s business and are unlikely to move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about the video game “Dave the Diver” and its DLC is unrelated to Dave Inc. and should not affect fundamentals or investor valuation. DAVE THE DIVER DLC Launches June 18

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other news, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $6,632,041.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $420,607.40. This represents a 94.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,936 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dave

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.