First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 202,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 726.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 209,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 192,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In related news, insider Peter Mcnamara sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $188,924.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,948.45. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcella K. Ruddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,410. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,561 shares of company stock worth $566,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of TECX opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $625.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.75. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

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