Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Focus Partners Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $656,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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