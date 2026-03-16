Orion S.A. $OEC Shares Purchased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,160 shares during the quarter. Orion makes up approximately 5.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 539,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 278,501 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion by 61.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 214,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Orion by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 395,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Orion from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Orion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Orion from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Orion Stock Down 1.5%

OEC stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26). Orion had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $411.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.79 million. Research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.35%.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

See Also

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