Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 527,669 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,118.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,669 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $266,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $466.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $505.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Increases Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6131 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

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