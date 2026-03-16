155,000 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Purchased by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,978,000. Five Below makes up 1.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

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Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $210.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $229.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $225.00 target price on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,036,371.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,532,338.40. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

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